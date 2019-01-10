After the Boots on Ground Founder Venus Azevedo-Laboda was indicted for embezzlement/stealing funds from the non-profit for her own personal use, the board of directors for the organization has released the following statement:

We would like to extend our deepest apologies to all supporters of Boots On Ground. It is very important for everyone to know that Venus Azevedo-Laboda is solely responsible for ANY and ALL actions that were unlawful! We, as a newly formed board, were unaware of her actions until we were contacted this past week by the FBI, and are fully cooperating with them. Words cannot begin to express how truly sorry we all are for the anxiety, hurt and betrayal that you have experienced. We are heartbroken.

Boots On Ground Board of Directors

