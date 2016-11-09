Boots on Ground telethon – Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. on Jet 24

Boots on Ground helps service members suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, depression and suicide in Erie County through peer support services, education and training.

Help support our veterans, active duty military and their families by pledging your support during our Boots on Ground telethon Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Tune in to Jet 24 beginning at 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 and help give back to those who have sacrificed so much.

Boot on Ground services:

Peer-to-peer support for veterans and their families

BOG Buddy Program

Veteran & Family Crisis Services

BOG Squads for combat veterans and spouses/caregivers

Holistic therapy

For more information visit their website at http://mhanp.org/index.php.

Help Us. Help Them.