On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are closed.

One of those communities was Linesville where Borough employees have been picking up trash on Tuesday afternoon.

The borough is taking trash clean up into their own hands. They held an emergency meeting about the garbage pickup to look for temporary solutions.

Following Raccoon Refuse announcing their closure, public works staff members in Linesville have been working all day to pick up trash around the community.

Despite the progress that workers made, more needs to be done within the coming days.

The Linesville Council president said that they have had difficulties getting a hold of Raccoon Refuse following a missed pickup this past week.

“He finally called me back and said ‘well you know the truck was broke down. We promise to get it all picked up by Friday evening or around that time.’ And they never showed up or never answered another call,” said Kevin McGrath, Linesville Borough Council President, Public Works Director.

Borough officials met on Tuesday night for an emergency meeting about short term solutions, as well as long term solutions.

Those Borough leaders scrambled to find answers for the roughly 415 customers that reside in Linesville.

Much like Union City stated, Linesville will also look to seek an emergency contract with a garbage service, some of which were present at the meeting making pitches to the council.

No decision has been finalized, but in the short term the borough will have dumpsters in town.

Here in Erie, County Executive Brenton Davis released a statement showing support for municipalities and customers affected by recent events.

Davis said “Our first priority is making sure that our residents’ trash isn’t piling up for weeks and becoming a public health concern. We are engaged in ongoing talks with Union City and Summit to identify a new drop-off site until a new curbside hauler has been identified.”

Davis also included a website that former customers can visit to request a refund.

In total, Erie County executive said that an estimated 15,000 customers are being impacted. That number of people impacted is certainly much larger when considering how many people live in the home.

Currently there are several recycling drop-off locations throughout Erie County.

Residential recycling drop-off sites:

• Franklin Township Fire Department (Hosted by Erie County)

10411 PA-98, Edinboro, PA 16412. Aluminum cans can be left in plastic bags in front of fenced area (proceeds go to fire department). Acceptable materials (put all in one bin): Plastic bottles (numbers 1 and 2), metal cans, and cardboard and paperboard boxes- no plastic bags!

• Waste Management Single Stream Drop-off. Monday- Friday 9:00AM-3:00 PM 1154 W 16th St, Erie.

Materials MUST be removed from plastic bags Acceptable materials: Plastic bottles (numbers 1 and 2), metal cans only, cardboard and paperboard boxes, and office paper. For more information: 814-456-3861.

• Waste Management Single Stream Drop-off. Mondays 8:00AM-4:00PM. 851 Robinson Road East, Erie, PA (across from Lakeview Landfill) Materials MUST be removed from plastic bags. Acceptable materials: Plastic bottles (numbers 1 and 2) and metal cans only. For more information: 814-824-7800.

• Pro Waste Separated Drop-off. 613 East 18th Street, Erie, PA. Materials MUST be removed from plastic bags. Acceptable materials (put in separate bins): Cardboard and paperboard boxes, plastic bottles (numbers 1 and 2), and metal cans. For more information: 814-455-5119.