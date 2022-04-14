State Rep. Bob Merski announced that the Bosnian Islamic Community Erie has received a grant under the 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

The amount of the grant is for $25,000.

“No resident of our community should ever have to feel threatened, especially in places where they gather to celebrate cultural ties and plan to host educational, religious, charitable, and other events. This funding should help ensure that our friends and neighbors who frequent the organization have the peace of mind they deserve as they carry out community work that enriches Erie.” Rep. Bob Merski (D) Erie

The organizations receiving these grants may use them for a variety of different security measures, including:

safety and security planning and training and threat-awareness and response training.

equipment and technology such as metal detectors, protective lighting, surveillance equipment, emergency communications equipment, electronic locksets, deadbolts, trauma kits and theft-control devices.

upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security.

vulnerability and threat assessments.

specialty-trained canines.

any other safety- or security-related project that enhances safety or security of the nonprofit organization.

According to a news release, this funding is part of a statewide package of grants to 120 churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other nonprofit organizations that serve diverse communities and often face bias and hate crimes.