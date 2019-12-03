Boston Store and HANDS decorate for Christmas

If you head toward the Boston Store, you will now see a Christmas tree covering the outside.

The tree was put up this afternoon by Northwest Restoration and is place at the center of the building.

The Boston Store will be apart of the Downtown d’Lights festivities, as UPMC Health Plan will open it up for kids to take pictures with Santa.

Across the street, the Housing and Neighborhood Development Service (HANDS) is preparing for the holidays with some large outdoor decorations.

Just outside the organizations office on State Street hangs a large wreath bringing a different Christmas favorite to the downtown area.