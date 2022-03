Landmarks around the world, and right here in Erie, are lighting up in support of Ukraine.

HANDS, the organization that manages the Boston Store, is lighting the clock tower blue.

This is a sign of solidarity for Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia.

In New York City, the Empire State Building was also lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.