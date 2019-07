You may now be able to see the time in order to meet someone under the clock. Renovations are underway for an iconic feature in Downtown Erie.

The clock above Erie’s Boston Store is currently being worked on so visitors can once again check the time downtown.

It was recently announced that the Housing and Neighborhood Service (H.A.N.D.S.) is restoring the clocks inside the building as well. According to the Director of H.A.N.D.S., the faces of the clocks may be taken off during the restoration.