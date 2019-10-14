Boston Store clocks restored and back in service

The time has come at Erie’s Boston Store, where two iconic clocks are now back in service.

It was at 1:45 this afternoon, October 14th, when the four-sided clock above the building’s six stories went back into service for the first time in several years.

The famous inside clock on the first floor, where store visitors would meet “under the clock,” is also going back into service.

It is all part of a $2 million dollar renovation plan by the ownership group H.A.N.D.S. to bring new life to one of Erie’s most famous buildings.