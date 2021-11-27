Boston Store Place holds vendor fair to promote small businesses

The Boston Store Place held a vendor fair to help promote small businesses for Small Business Saturday.

Small business owners were able to come to the vendor fair on Saturday November 27th with hopes of gaining new customers.

Dave Tamulonis wanted to help small businesses individually rather than focusing solely on promoting the downtown area.

“So we partnered with Local Lovin’ who was doing pop ups at the Bastion Studios. We partnered with them in October for a vendor fair in Perry Square, and we brought it here for November because of Small Business Saturday. They have great relationships with all of these local makers and it felt like a really good fit,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events and Marketing Manager of Erie Downtown Partnership.

Small business owners that are interested in applying for next year’s fair can see the attachment below for more information.

