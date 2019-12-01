Bourbon Barrel hosts largest toy drive of the year

Continuing on with the good deeds in our area, the Bourbon Barrel hosted the largest toy drive of the year.

The Drop event bringing in as many toys as possible while also raffling off a Mini Cooper convertible. People dropped off their toy donations and enjoyed live music, with food and drinks. The entry fee for a donation was valued at $10 or more.

“I’m from Erie, we are a veteran’s owned company, everybody from town wants to rally together and do something big,” said Justin Fried. “Toys for Tots is a big deal and we don’t want kids to feel left out on Christmas.”

All proceeds from this event will go to Toys for Tots.