Strikes and spares were on the agenda for an educational fundraising event.

Thursday night, Junior Achievement and multiple corporate groups joined forces to hold their two-day bowl-a-thon at Eastway Lanes.

The goal is to raise $10,000 for educational programs that focus on financial literacy, job readiness and entrepreneurial training for inner city kids.

“Teach the kids how to manage money, and how to be successful and learn about the different roles that they might want to take in their own companies someday, if they decide to take that route,” said Amber Schultz of Jr. Achievement Outreach.

Jr. Achievement Outreach also said all the funds raised will stay right here in Erie.