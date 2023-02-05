The Special Olympics of North-West Pennsylvania got some support thanks to Barnhart Trucking Sunday afternoon.

Barnhart Trucking’s non-profit, Barnhart Gives, held a fundraiser at Greengarden Lanes Sunday afternoon supporting the Special Olympics in the region.

Over 144 bowlers took to the lanes for a good cause. A Special Olympics representative said that events like these help them offset costs and provide countless opportunities.

“So, our athletes all have an intellectual disability and special Olympics really provide a lot of opportunities for not only sports, but leadership training, health resources, so a lot of opportunities in our region and events like this really help offset the costs for that,” said Deanna Renaud, Regional Executive Director of NWPA Special Olympics.

Organizers said that they expect to have raised over $10,000 throughout the day.