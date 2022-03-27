One fun way to raise money for children’s charities in Erie is through bowling.

One organization held their 34th annual charity bowling tournament with the goal of raising $30,000.

More than a dozen different children’s charities in Erie are about to receive a helping hand.

“We were able to raise all this money because of all of the help from everyone in the surrounding area even outside of Erie,” said Rick Makowski, President of Children’s Charity Adult Bowling Tournament.

This is an annual adult bowling tournament that aims to raise money for children here in Erie.

March 27 was the 34th annual event. In all of the years combined, they have raised more than half a million dollars.

“The money is used for whatever they need, the purpose that they need the money for those charities, and that’s why we have 13 different charities,” said Makowski.

Some bowlers said that the money raised on March 27 will really help those children that need it the most.

“We have been bowling for years and it’s just great what the organization does for the kids and everything like that. We love it,” said Joe Kuhn, Participant.

One bowler named Tom was one of the 401 bowlers at the event and said that he was grateful to see so many people from the community to support the cause.

“The people of Erie have supported through good times, bad times, and the COVID-19 disaster. People were still here,” said Tom, Participant.

