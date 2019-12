People on their morning commute were slowed down by an accident along a busy stretch of Highway.

Around 6:30 a.m. this morning, a driver traveling from I-90 East to I-79 North lost control of his box truck along the interchange before reportedly hitting a guard rail, spinning 180 degrees, and flipping the truck.

Perry Hi-Way Hose Company responded to the scene.

The driver was able to get out of the cab uninjured. The driver claims slick roads helped cause the accident.