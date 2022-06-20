We have new information on the Saturday morning house fire that sent several people to the hospital.

The fire happened around 10 a.m. in the 400 block of East 13th Street in Erie.

According to Erie Chief Fire Inspector Darren Hart, the condition of the three-year-old boy that was life-flighted to a hospital in Pittsburgh is improving; crews found him unresponsive and administered oxygen on scene.

Two other young children have been treated and released. The fire inspector continues to investigate what caused the fire.