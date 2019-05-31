Boy approached in Jamestown New York

Jamestown Police are looking for a man in a red pickup truck who allegedly approached a 12-year old boy who was walking to school.

Police believe it happened around 8:15 this morning at the intersection of Burr Place and Price Street in the City.

The man allegedly drove up to the boy, asked if he needed a ride and requested his phone number. The boy did not respond but went directly to school to tell staff members what happened.

Police search for a red truck with chrome wheels. A brief description of the driver is a black male with a high pony tail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at 1(716) 483-TIPS.