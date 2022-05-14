A third generation Summit Township business is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary this week.

Over the span of time, Boyer RV Center has seen the landscape of the industry change drastically.

Boyer was established in 1982 by Ken Boyer. At that time they initially only manufactured trailers.

Fast forward to the present and they have become one of the largest RV dealers in the region.

The choices range from luxury RV’s to 16-foot campers.

“So we’re excited. We’ve been in business for 40 years now. My grandparents started manufacturing trailers in the City of Erie and we’re excited to keep the tradition going right now,” said Brandon Boyer, Owner of Boyer RV Center.

Boyer has been celebrating with an anniversary open house that continues through May 14.