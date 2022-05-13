A third generation Summit Township business is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary.

Over that span of time, Boyer RV Center has seen the landscape of the industry change drastically. Boyer was established in 1982 by Ken Boyer at a time when they initially only manufactured trailers.

Fast forward to the present, and they’ve become one of the largest RV dealers in the region. The choices range from luxury RVs to 16-foot campers.

“We’re excited. We’ve been in business for 40 years now. My grandparents started manufacturing trailers in the City of Erie and we’re excited to keep the tradition going right now,” said Brandon Boyer, Boyer RV Center owner.