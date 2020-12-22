Boys and Girls Club host a drive-thru gift giveaway

Normally this time of year is filled with Christmas parties. One local organization has shifted to a drive thru Christmas party.

The Boys and Girls Club hosted a drive-thru gift giveaway.

With the help of one large donation, the club was able to provide more than $10,000 worth of gifts to children in the community.

Collaborating with the Police Athletic League, the Boys and Girls Club was able to help many families that may have struggled through this tough year.

“They appreciate what the club does and what pal does for the city and they were really grateful. I mean people started lining up at 1:30,” said John Popoff, Director of the Boys and Girls Club.

The director of operations added that this is the 125th Anniversary of the Boys and Girls Club and they look forward to celebrating at a later date.