Boys and Girls Club hosts finale event for Kiss a Pig competition

It may be a silly competition but the money raised is going to an important cause. Friday is the finale of the Boys and Girls Club annual Kiss a Pig competition.

Kiss a Pig is a unique fundraising event in which several community leaders compete with each other to see who can raise the most money for the Boys and Girls Club.

The top fundraisers then kiss Tardis, the potbellied pig at the grand finale.

Those that are bringing in the bacon this year are Ron Habursky from Erie Insurance, John Melody from U Pick 6 and Jennifer See from Presque Isle Downs and Casino.