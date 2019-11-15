Brawl between Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns sparking discussion about sportsmanship

That intense brawl between the Steelers and the Browns players in Cleveland is sparking discussion about sportsmanship.

During last night’s Steelers vs. Browns game, Browns’ Defensive End Myles Garrett swung a helmet at the unprotected head of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Other players from both teams got involved in the fight and today, the NFL issued suspensions to all the players involved. We spoke today to Mercyhurst Prep’s Athletic Director Dan Perfetto about what coaches and student athletes can learn from last night’s situation.

“It’s more pressure at our level on the coaches and the staff to make sure their kids understand what they are getting into and making sure the kids are able to control their emotions.” Perfetto said.

Perfetto says there is a sportsmanship policy that Mercyhurst Prep coaches follow and it is reviewed every year.