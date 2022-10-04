(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Art, music, reunions and the high-energy excitement of one of the region’s signature fall events will fill the Edinboro campus and surrounding community during Homecoming 2022 from Oct. 6-8.

“This year’s Homecoming is all about celebrating our history, unique identity and the traditions of Edinboro,” said Amanda Brown Sissem, associate vice president of alumni engagement and Edinboro campus administrator. “Think bagpipes, MacCato, tartan and all the traditional events that we know and love.”

Edinboro’s Bruce Gallery, located on the lower level of Doucette Hall, will host an opening reception for “SUR(FACE): Portraits Re-examined” from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday. The reception is free and open to the public.

The exhibit features mixed-media sculptures by Baltimore-based artist Murjoni Merriweather, performance photographs and videos by New York City filmmaker Madeline Schwartzman and works by 19 other artists. Several pieces from the Bruce Gallery’s permanent collection, including prints by Pablo Picasso and Edgar Degas, are also on display through Feb. 1.

A special celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX is set for 6-9 p.m. Thursday in McComb Fieldhouse. Guests will enjoy live music by Bret Austin & Friends, tours of McComb Fieldhouse, casino night games, a live auction, cornhole tournament and much more.

Admission is free, but pre-registration is required and donations are strongly encouraged. Proceeds of the fundraising event benefit female student-athletes.

Alumnae of Edinboro’s women’s athletics teams will be recognized throughout the weekend and serve as grand marshals for Saturday’s Homecoming Parade.

“Our yearlong celebration of Title IX is an opportunity to recognize the strong women that have paved the way for me and thousands of Edinboro alumni,” said Dr. Katherine Robbins, director of Athletics at PennWest Edinboro. “We’re excited to honor the past and present accomplishments of our female student-athletes and to honor their legacies by raising funds for women-serving scholarships.”

The fun continues Friday morning with the 30th Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Outing at Culbertson Hills Golf Resort. Proceeds from the outing support initiatives of the Edinboro University Alumni Association.

Additional Friday happenings include the Alumni and Friends BBQ in the green space behind Doucette Hall and a Homecoming pregame for students at the Standing Stones. Both events will take place from 6-8 p.m.

The Kilted Mile will get underway on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Participants will begin the race at the crosswalk on Meadville Street between The Edinboro Hotel and Flip Café. The midpoint turn will occur at the corner of Meadville Street and Darrow Road, with runners turning back to finish at the original starting line.

Saturday morning’s main event, the annual Homecoming Parade, will step off at 11 a.m., following the traditional route from Darrow Road and down Meadville Street into downtown Edinboro.

After the parade, a family-friendly festival will fill the campus lawns bordering Meadville Street with children’s activities, local vendors and student art club demonstrations and sales. A complimentary lunch for the community will begin at noon on the lawns behind Doucette Hall.

The Fighting Scots football team will host the Gannon University Golden Knights at 2 p.m. in Sox Harrison Stadium.

Details about these and other events can be found at homecoming.edinboro.edu.