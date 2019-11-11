Breakfast and Flag Ceremony held for veterans at TREC this morning

The day got off to an early start for some veterans with breakfast at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC).

Breakfast was followed by a Flag Ceremony held on the grounds. This is the fifth year that the ceremony was held at TREC.

Organizers say there is usually a good crowd due to the large number of people in Erie who have served.

“We have so many people in our population who have served in the military. It’s a way to recognize them, to honor them for their service. Veterans Day is a national event, so we honor those who have served, and for us to play a role, that is just terrific,” said Joe Pfadt, Warriors to Washington.

After the ceremony, veterans and their families were given a tour of the center.