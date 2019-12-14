“Breakfast with Santa” held at West Lake Fire Department

Santa Claus played a visit to the West Lake Fire Department to day during the department’s annual “Breakfast with Santa” event.

All of the money raised during the “Breakfast with Santa” event goes toward equipment and gear the firefighters may need. People from all across Erie came to the event to meet Santa and enjoy some good food. There was even cookie decorating and face painting for the kids to enjoy.

“It’s just really nice to see everybody and the kids are always so happy and they just love doing the crafts and the cookie decorating.” said Jean Rison, secretary of West Lake Fire Department.

The community members who were at today’s Breakfast with Santa event say they can’t wait for next year’s