(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State police are investigating a vehicle accident that caused power outages for residents in the Harborcreek and Wesleyville Area and left an SUV heavily damaged.

This accident took place on the 2700 block of Saltsman Road, near the intersection with Ridgeway Parkway, shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday.

Reports from the scene describe high-tension wires on top of an EMTA bus, creating a precarious situation for first responders who are working to free the bus from the downed lines. Four people, including the driver, were on board the bus at the time of the accident.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time. Witnesses on the scene described occupants of the SUV suffering minor injuries, with two children reported as being inside the vehicle.

Penelec officials are on the scene working to restore power as soon as possible. According to Penelec’s website, the outage is affecting 501-1500 customers and power restoration is expected by 11 a.m.

