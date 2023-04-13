An overnight motorcycle accident left one person dead.

Calls went out for an accident in the 400 block of West Bayfront Parkway around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.

According to Erie police, Timothy Edwards, 42, was traveling east on West Bayfront Parkway when the motorcycle lost control. He hit his head on the curb, suffering a fatal head injury. Authorities said Edwards was not wearing a helmet.

A 22-year-old female was also riding on the back of the motorcycle at the time and was treated for minor injuries.

West Bayfront Pkwy was closed from State to Cranberry streets following the accident. The roadway has since reopened.