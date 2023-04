A multi-residential fire broke out Friday morning in the 800 block of Parade Street.

Calls went out around 4:50 a.m. for this fire. Crews said that the fire started on the first floor, and multiple rescues took place.

Crews rescued three people from the structure and they are said to be in good condition. Multiple cats and animals were also rescued from the structure.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Crews continue to investigate.