(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Michael Burham has escaped from the Warren County Jail. He was last seen July 6th at approximately 11:20 PM wearing a blue denim jacket.

Authorities are urging citizens to lock their doors and stay vigilant.

Michael Burham is accused of raping and killing a woman in Jamestown, New York, setting a car on fire, then kidnapping an elderly couple a gunpoint in Warren County.

Burham was being held in the Warren County Jail on a $1 million bond.

