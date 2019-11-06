BREAKING NEWS: Second arrest made in social media threat case

UPDATE (10:15 a.m.): Following the continued investigation of the threatening Snapchat posts that were posted on November 4, 2019, a second individual has been charged.

Police have charged a 13-year-old student from Perseus House Charter School of Excellence. The 13-year-old’s Snapchat name was “skoolshooter814.”

The suspect will be charged on a juvenile allegation with one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

“These comments they made are going to get them in trouble and it can be something that could potentially ruin their future. It’s a matter that they shouldn’t be doing that and we hope that with the example of these kids being arrested and being held responsible, I hope the message gets around and other kids realize they shouldn’t be doing that,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

The arrest comes after the arrest of a 15-year-old Strong Vincent student on Monday.

The Erie Police Department will continue to investigate any threats and charge all suspects as appropriate.

