Breast Cancer Survivors honored at 14th annual Play4Kay Pink Zone Game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — During halftime of Penn State women’s basketball game, breast cancer survivors were honored at mid court, as part of Penn State’s annual Play4Kay Pink Zone game.

Pink Zone and Penn State women’s basketball formed a partnership 13 years ago to fight breast cancer. Over the last 13 years Pink Zone at Penn State has raised over $2.4 million. The annual game has grown from 31 survivors in attendance in 2007 to upward of 400 survivors annually.

All benefits from the game goes to six places: Mount Nittany Health Foundation, Penn State Cancer Institute, Kay Yow Foundation, PA Breast Cancer Coalition, JC Blair Memorial Hospital and Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital.

The survivors today totaled 3,687 years, 8 months and 7 days of survivor-ship.