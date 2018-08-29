Local News

Breault has most serious charges dropped during prelim, still faces others in court

A man accused in an Erie stand-off appeared in court this afternoon.

Harrison Breault was arrested earlier this month after surrendering in a standoff that lasted more than an hour. The standoff took place near East 26th and Elm streets.  Police and SWAT team members surrounded the home.  

Breault's two-month-old son was inside while the defendant shot into the walls and out the window.  At a preliminary hearing today, the judge withdrew several charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.  He will still face trial for possessing an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. 
 

