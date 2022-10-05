Erie County Executive Brenton Davis responded after the county council denied passing ARP funding for a project with Penn State Behrend.

The county executive proposed using $5 million of ARP funding for the school’s “Project Resolve,” but the resolution failed to pass with a vote of four-to-three. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said a fourth member of the council wanted more information and changed their mind at the last minute.

Davis said this is a proposal that all seven members of the council support, with the exception of using ARP funds for the project.

“We’ve done 40 years of not investing in ourselves. This is an opportunity to invest in our community and make generational and transformative changes, and I tell you there’s no magical pot of money out there in the county government offers. To me, the way I see it, it’s either this or pulling money out of the reserve,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County executive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Davis said the ARP funds are the most intelligent use of the money and he will continue to support the program.