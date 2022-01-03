Brenton Davis sworn in as Erie County Executive

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, along with other elected officials, have officially been sworn in.

Chelsea Swift was live from the ceremony with more on the future of Erie County Government.

After eight years, Erie has a new County Executive.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, and other elected county officials, were sworn in before a large crowd at the Erie County Courthouse Monday, Jan. 3rd.

Erie County Executive Davis describes his administration as a new era for local government.

Last month, Davis appointed several new leaders to county government. He says he and his team are ready to start working.

Davis also says his administration is evaluating several county positions, with plans of appointing new staff.

“It’s just a matter of putting the best qualified people. I mean that’s ultimately what this is about, giving the taxpayers the best staff for the money that Erie County can afford and putting our best foot forward to really turn the corner to the next decade,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

Several other elected officials were sworn in Monday including Erie County Sheriff.