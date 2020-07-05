Brevillier Village celebrates local heroes with car parade

Brevillier Village has coordinated a local parade to celebrate Local Heroes, by driving through our Brevillier Community.

Cars will begin to line up at 1:30 p.m. over at Klien Elementary School located on East Lake Road.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 2 pm first visiting our Share Care homes on Cambridge and Fischer Road and then proceeding into Brevillier Village, where the vehicles will continue to waive to the residents.

Approximately 50 cars have registered for this event. Brevillier Village has also been in contact with local fire and police departments to assist with traffic control.

In a recent press release Brevillier stated that this will be a great opportunity to recognize how the community is coming together to support residents and cheer on the essential staff.

Safety precautions are in place to follow social distancing order.

All parade attendees will stay in their vehicle at all time and approved staff members will be the only people assisting with residents.

Those attending have been invited to donate goods such as bottled water or Gatorade to the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department.

This event has also raised $900 on the Facebook Fundraiser on the Brevillier Facebook fundraiser page for the Department.