Brevillier Village hosts the third annual Purple Martin festival. Brevillier Village is home to a Purple Martin colony-- the largest members of the swallow family. The birds migrate from South America to Erie for the summer months. Brevillier village residents also heard a presentation about the birds' history.
“Right now, we have 65 eggs in the house, that in alittle bit they are taking down. They will be lowering the house to ban the babies to see which ones travel back from South America,” says Brevillier Village Director of Development, Maureen Rizzo.