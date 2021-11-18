Brewerie at Union Station host annual PRSA-NWPA awards

Thursday night marked a celebration at the annual PRSA-NWPA Awards.

The event making a return Thursday evening at the Brewerie at Union Station.

The awards celebrating excellence in marketing and communications. Awards are given for best ad and marketing campaigns, as well as several awards for individuals who excel in their fields.

Included on that list for this year is JET 24 and FOX 66’s own Lou Baxter. He was named Journalist of the Year.

Organizers say they’re excited to see the event back this year.

“Nobody wants to be cooped up in the house but it’s important to get out and not only celebrate these wonderful professional but to be face to face together again, doing it safely in this kind of environment, it kind of really hit the mark there,” said Larry Click, Board President of the PRSA-NWPA.

All entries are judged by professionals outside of the Erie area.

