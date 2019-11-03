Brewerie hosts first annual Taco Wars!

People didn’t wait till Taco Tuesday for a taco war. Today, people treated their taste buds at the Early Connections “Taco Wars”

The first annual Taco Wars raised donations for the Early Connections Program. The program offers early education and child care for low income families.

The event brought in 8 local vendors to compete, including: El Amigo, The Brewerie, The Skunk and Goat Tavern and more. All of them were competing to win the best taco award

“Our funding comes from a variety of sources through contracts from the state and that helps us meet exactly what we need to do. We want to be able to use this money to enhance our programs to improve our classrooms and buy additional materials.” said Darlene Kovacs, the Executive Director of Early Connections.

Our own Dave Belmondo was one of the guest judges this afternoon