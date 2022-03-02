An Erie business wants to help the people of Ukraine, one bowl at a time.

Here is more on the fundraiser that that is taking place on March 3. at a local brewery.

The owner of Lavery Brewing has family ties to Ukraine. The brewery is using it’s kitchen to help raise money for those who are suffering.

The Russian attacks on Ukraine are personal for Jason Lavery, Owner of Lavery Brewing Company.

“It’s a very tough thing to watch. My grandfather was born in Ukraine. Watching innocent people get hurt like that touches us very deeply. So, we decided to pull out a family recipe, and Chef Ashley here decided to whip it up,” said Jason Lavery, President of Lavery Brewing Company.

That recipe is a Ukrainian soup known as Luski. Lavery is using that soup as a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine.

“What better way to try to give back to the country that it originated from then by sharing it with everyone else, and hopefully we an make a difference with that,” said Ashley Sayre de Rivas, Chef at Lavery Brewing Company.

Lavery said that a portion of the proceeds from the soups will be donated to UNICEF to help children in Ukraine.

“Just come on in and get a hearty bowl of Ukrainian noodles and eat for a good cause,” said Lavery.

People said that it is nice to see a local brewery help those in Ukraine.

“Ukrainians certainly need all the support they can get. It’s an unfortunate situation. It’s hard to believe that any of us could be thrown into that. I completely support Jason and initiative for sure,” said Eric Dahlstrand, Erie Resident.

Dahlstrand is not alone.

“I think that’s really amazing. I think it shows how kind people can be and what they can do for others. I think that’s really great,” said Chris Fornalczyk, Erie Resident.

For those who want to help those in Ukraine, the soup will be served at Lavery all day.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

You can also help Ukraine by making a donation to UNICEF.