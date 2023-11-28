(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 15th president and CEO of Erie City Mission has just been released after an extensive national search.

Brian R. Johansson has been named as the group’s next leader by the Erie City Mission Board of Trustees and started his new role on Nov. 1, 2023.

“What an honor and privilege to be given the opportunity to lead this wonderful organization into the future,” said Johansson. “My wife Peggy and I have spent our lives loving and caring for those who are hurting, struggling, and have fallen through the cracks of society. We are so looking forward to being part of the Erie community.”

Johansson has more than 30 years of nonprofit leadership expertise and has developed a reputation as a team builder, problem solver, and strategic thinker.

“It was our goal to ensure that the next president and CEO of the Erie City Mission had the passion and skill set needed to lead this great organization and that the programs and services offered to the community will continue for the next 100 years,” explained Chairman of the Board, Benjamin D. Wilson, Ed. D.

“We feel Brian along with his wife Peggy, will be a great fit for this goal, and we are happy to have welcomed them to Erie!”

Recently, Johansson served as an independent consultant for various nonprofits in and around the Pittsburgh area.