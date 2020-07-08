Brian McNulty named new District Executive for PennDOT’s Northwest Region

Brian McNulty, P.E.,

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Brian McNulty, P.E., has been appointed as the District Executive for the northwestern region of PennDOT.

McNulty, a resident of Venango County, will oversee all functions in PennDOT District 1. District 1 serves Erie, Crawford, Warren, Forest, Mercer and Venango counties. McNulty will lead a team of more than 800 employees who are dedicated to the maintenance, preservation and construction of nearly 4,000 miles of highway and a total of 2,066 bridges.

PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian says that over the years, McNulty has proven himself as a leader within PennDOT at the district and statewide level.

“In his work as a planner for the department, he built a reputation as an excellent communicator with strong customer service skills. PennDOT will benefit from those attributes, as well as his focus on continuous improvement and increased efficiencies throughout the agency.” Secretary Gramian said.

McNulty began his career with PennDOT as a Civil Engineer Trainee on a District 10 bridge team. He came to District 1 in 2011. In 2017, he was appointed the Assistant District Executive of Design.

McNulty is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering in 2007 with a concentration in Structural Engineering. He has been a registered Professional Engineer in Pennsylvania since 2011. He is a member of the American Society of Highway Engineers (A.S.H.E.) and completed the Leadership Venango program in 2019.

He succeeds Jim Foringer, who retired from the position after more than 35 years with the department.