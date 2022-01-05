Brian Shank selected as new chairman for Erie County Council

Erie County Council not has a new chairman. Councilman Brian Shank will replace former chair Carl Anderson.

Members of council voted four to three in favor of Republican Brian Shank to be the next council chairman.

The votes were tallied during Council’s Reorganization Meeting this week.

Shank, who represents the 5th District, says he is humbled that his peers elected him as chairman.

“We have a huge transition, we have a new County Executive, we have three new council persons and we’re going to have to figure out how to replace Doug Smith. We need to come together as a team, the D7s and the R’s come off and we come together and work as a community to make sure that we’re doing our job right.” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council Chairman.

Councilwoman Mary Rennie will serve as co-Chair on Erie County Council.