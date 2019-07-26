Brianna’s fight towards Cancer

Brianna Curtis has played softball since she was 6 years old. Currently she’s fighting against breast cancer. “Definitely something you don’t expect at 27 but the outpouring support has been overwhelming,” said Curtis.

Her team showed up early dressed in pink to give her a surprise. Her friends described her as a fighter. “She is a strong person if anyone can battle this it’s Bri,” said Rebecca Baker.

Mark Conser is one of her best friends. He wants Curtis to know that she is not alone. “Probably the most compassionate person you’ll ever meet,” said Conser.

Curtis currently has her fundraiser Brianna’s fight toward Cancer on Facebook. If you’d like to donate click on the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/donate/555937618275006/10157607611213420/