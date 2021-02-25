Bricks from former Roosevelt Middle School building now available as souvenirs to the public

Former students of Roosevelt Middle School can now take a piece of its history as a souvenir.

The 98-year old building came to an end as construction workers demolished the school building.

The school district is reaching out to the public to grab some pieces of bricks of the school. Those interested in cherishing the school’s history can sign up and receive up to five free bricks.

128 people have requested to receive the bricks, which comes down to 443 bricks to give away.

Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations for the Erie School District, says giving away the bricks is a way of giving back to the community.

“For us to be able to give back to the community and make those available, it’s good for, I think, everybody involved.” Brokman said.

You will need to fill out a form to receive the bricks. They will be available for pickup in May. You can click here to fill out your form.