Bridal Elegance holds ribbon cutting ceremony to showcase new store addition

One bridal shop in Erie held a ribbon cutting ceremony to showcase their new addition to the store.

Bridal Elegance on Peach Street has a new boutique addition to their store called Morilee Madeline Gardner.

Morilee is a well-known bridal house throughout the country and opened 50 new boutiques across the United States and asked the store in Erie to be one of them.

Christine Wells, owner of the store, says they renovated one part of the store for the new dresses, which took about two months to complete.

“We have live models tonight, so the girls that are walking around, trying dresses on. They can ask if they can see a dress on so they don’t have to try it on. We have a little champagne and treats so we are really excited,” said Christine Wells, Owner of Bridal Elegance.

Wells hopes the store sales will increase with the new addition.