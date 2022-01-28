Bridge collapse in Pittsburgh draws attention to bridge conditions in Erie County

The nation’s crumbling infrastructure was on full display in Pittsburgh on Friday as the Forbes Avenue Bridge over Fern Hollow in Frick Park collapsed on Friday morning.

The fall injured ten people, occurring with several vehicles and a port authority bus crossing at the same time. No one was killed.

The event happened just hours before President Joe Biden’s arrival to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021. This collapse is just another reminder about the faltering condition of bridges across Pennsylvania and right here in Erie.

The bridge collapse in Pittsburgh is sparking interest in the condition of bridges in Erie County. Accumulating issues and failures with bridges has prompted experts to pay closer attention to the condition of bridges that are frequently used.

The total number of bridges in Erie County is 577 with 211 of them in good condition and 341 in fair condition. The remaining 25 are in poor condition.

“If a bridge is in poor condition, it should not be inspected any more than one year. If there is a major problem, we will then jump the inspection down to once every six months,” said Mark Bredl, Assistant District Bridge Engineer for PennDOT.

PennDOT partners with local municipalities in Erie County for bridge inspections. The worse that the bridge is, the longer the look it gets.

“Any part of the bridge that you can visually see and that you cannot see that’s underwater, we make absolutely sure that we inspect every element of that bridge,” Bredl said.

Erie resident Malcolm Brady shares his thoughts on driving across bridges, especially in wintry conditions.

“I’m not a person that really cares for heights, as well as getting stuck in elevators. It’s situations like that I think should be handled at the top of the list,” said Malcolm Brady, Erie resident.

Generally, bridges are inspected once every two years unless it is in very good edition. In that case, it is inspected once every four years.