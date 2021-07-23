Bridge into Cambridge Springs reopens

The Main St. bridge over French Creek at the northern entrance to Cambridge Springs was closed for over a year, but it is finally open.

More than 6,000 cars a day travel over that bridge and had to detour around it since November of 2019 from the construction.

The old truss bridge was built in 1901 and had structural issues. The new two-lane concrete bridge came with a price tag of $3.8 million.

Cambridge Springs officials are happy to have the bridge open to traffic again.

