Bridge on I-90 reopened after semi hits overpass and loses cargo

A bridge on I-90 has now reopened after a semi hit an overpass and lost its cargo.

The accident happened on I-90 Eastbound near the East Springfield exit around 8:30 last night.

According to the semi driver, the driver hit the overpass which left behind the trailer.

Another semi driver ran into the trailer that fell off the back of the truck ahead of him.

Drivers were redirected as crews worked to clear the scene.

“The load was just higher than the clearance that the bridge would allow so one of the reasons this bridge is slated for replacement is to increase that vertical clearance so that we won’t have these types of incidents down the road,” said Jill Harry, District Press Officer at PennDOT.

No injuries were reported from this scene.