A bridge replacement project in Harborcreek is expected to tie up a busy north-south roadway for more than a month.

Harborcreek Township has contracted with Shingledecker Welding for the work on Bartlett Road in the township.

The road will be closed between East Lake Road up to Dutton Road.

The work is expected to take from four to six weeks.

