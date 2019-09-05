Bridge replacement project to begin at the end of September on Route 322 in Crawford County

PennDOT has announced work will begin soon to replace a bridge on Route 322 (Williamsfield Road) in Crawford County.

The bridge, which was built in 1933 and is currently in poor condition, is located one mile West of the intersection with Route 18.

Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to start September 23 and to conclude by October 25, 2019.

A detour will be posted using Route 58 and Route 18 and is expected to be in place from September 23 to October 11, 2019.

For more information, you can visit PennDOT’s projects section of their website http://www.projects.penndot.gov/projects/PAProjects.aspx.