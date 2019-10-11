Bridge replacement to begin soon on Route 6 bridge in Cambridge springs

PennDOT has announced work will begin later in October to replace the bridge that carries Route 6 over French Creek in Cambridge Springs.

The bridge is located on Route 6 (Main Street) between the intersections with McClellan Street (Roue 1006) and Route 408 (Church Street).

The work will include a replacement of the 203-foot steel bridge with a two-span concrete bridge. PennDOT will also be doing work on roadway approaches, curb ramps, sidewalks, as well as some paving.

There will be a detour posted using Grant Street (Route 1025) and McClellan Street. The work is expected to start with upgrades to the detour route on October 14, 2019, weather permitting.

The current bridge is expected to close to traffic on November 1, 2019 and is expected to reopen by October 30, 2020.

A pedestrian detour is expected to be in place starting March 18, 2020 and will remain in place until the reopening of the bridge.

The entire project is expected to be complete by December 7, 2020.

The contractor is Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA. The contract cost is $3,816,000, which is to be paid with 20 percent state funds and 80 percent federal funds. This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.